EPL: Iheanacho Wins It For Leicester At The Death Against Iwobi's Everton
Iheanacho came off the bench to provide an assist and score the winner (Photo: OptaJoe/Twitter)

Super Eagles of Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho netted an injury-time winner for Leicester City against Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) game on Sunday.

With the Champions League chasers trailing one nil, Coach Brendan Rodgers threw in the much-vilified Nigerian in the 62nd minute.

Advertise With Us

Iheanacho rewarded his coach’s faith in him, first providing an assist for hitman, Jamie Vardy few minutes after coming on, then decisively, securing all three points for his team in the fourth minute of added time.

Initially, when the 23-year-old had the ball in the back of the net, it was ruled out for offside, but VAR overruled it and the goal stood.

It was a huge goal for Leicester as their remarkable Premier League (PL) run continues.

The former league champions have won their last five domestic games, and are second on the log – eight points behind leader, Liverpool.

Iheanacho’s international colleagues, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi also featured in the contest.

Check out what twitter users are saying about Iheanacho below: