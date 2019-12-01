EPL: Iheanacho Wins It For Leicester At The Death Against Iwobi's Everton

Super Eagles of Nigeria international, Kelechi Iheanacho netted an injury-time winner for Leicester City against Everton in an English Premier League (EPL) game on Sunday.

With the Champions League chasers trailing one nil, Coach Brendan Rodgers threw in the much-vilified Nigerian in the 62nd minute.

Iheanacho rewarded his coach’s faith in him, first providing an assist for hitman, Jamie Vardy few minutes after coming on, then decisively, securing all three points for his team in the fourth minute of added time.

Initially, when the 23-year-old had the ball in the back of the net, it was ruled out for offside, but VAR overruled it and the goal stood.

6 – Leicester scored only their sixth-ever 90th minute winning goal in a Premier League match – three of which coming since the start of last season (Maguire v Southampton, Morgan v Burnley, Iheanacho today). Scenes. pic.twitter.com/5b1VDQhWIE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2019

It was a huge goal for Leicester as their remarkable Premier League (PL) run continues.

The former league champions have won their last five domestic games, and are second on the log – eight points behind leader, Liverpool.

Iheanacho’s international colleagues, Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi also featured in the contest.

Check out what twitter users are saying about Iheanacho below:

Wow! Iheanacho has been brilliant. What a substitution from Rodgers. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 1, 2019

I’m happy for Kelechi Iheanacho, this is the goal that will take him back to his feet. Congratulations! — Adepoju Tobi Samuel (@OgaNlaMedia) December 1, 2019

No matter how long it takes! One day you will surely be celebrated. Weldon Kelechi Iheanacho 👍🏾 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) December 1, 2019

I’ve been a massive critic of Kelechi Iheanacho since he arrived at Leicester (and I think for good reason) but that performance off the bench, capped by a stunning late winner, was excellent. Credit where it’s due #lcfc ⚽️ — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) December 1, 2019

Delighted for Kelechi Iheanacho… Super sub performance to remind everyone what he can do. — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) December 1, 2019