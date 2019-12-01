A fire outbreak has razed 15 shops at Owode Onirin market in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, Southwest Nigeria.

Concise News understands that goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed as traders are left to groan in pains and agony over the loss of their properties.

Although the cause of the outbreak is yet to be ascertained, it was said to have started from one of the shops in the market.

It has, however, been put out by officials of the Lagos State Rescue Unit and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and no lives were lost.

Speaking to reporters at the scene of the inferno, the Director-General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the fire emanated from one of the several lines of shop within the market.

“The cause of the fire is unknown as there was no power supply within the market. No lives lost but valuables were destroyed,” he said.

He added that the spread of the fire has been curtailed from further spread, adding that the fire razed 15 shops before it was put off.