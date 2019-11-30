Don Jazzy , Don Baba, the magical voice. photo credit wealthresult
Don Jazzy , Don Baba, the magical voice. photo credit wealthresult

Afrobeat star, Ayoleyi Solomon better known as Reekado Banks has insisted that he can never back to his former his former record label Boss, Don Jazzy.

The ‘Rora’ crooner made this known in an exchange of tweet with a follower on Friday, November 29.

Advertise With Us

The follower identified as Lawani Friday had advised Reekado Banks to go back to Don Jazzy, who just launched the corporate office for his record label in Lagos.

Responding, the singer said people will never make progress if they Keep going back to where they were before.

See tweets below

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer announced his exit from Mavin Record, a music company owned by Don Jazzy in December 2018.

The 25-year old artiste announced the departure after 5 years of working with the record label.

 