Afrobeat star, Ayoleyi Solomon better known as Reekado Banks has insisted that he can never back to his former his former record label Boss, Don Jazzy.

The ‘Rora’ crooner made this known in an exchange of tweet with a follower on Friday, November 29.

The follower identified as Lawani Friday had advised Reekado Banks to go back to Don Jazzy, who just launched the corporate office for his record label in Lagos.

Responding, the singer said people will never make progress if they Keep going back to where they were before.

See tweets below

If that’s how we keep going back, we’ll never go forward https://t.co/ke0ufgxXfh — REEKADO BANKS (@ReekadoBanks) November 29, 2019

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old singer announced his exit from Mavin Record, a music company owned by Don Jazzy in December 2018.

The 25-year old artiste announced the departure after 5 years of working with the record label.