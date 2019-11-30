Voting Commences In Kogi West Supplementary Poll

Voting has commenced in the Kogi West supplementary/rerun poll which was scheduled for today after the November 16 poll was declared inconclusive.

Voters and INEC Staff started arriving Polling Units as early as 7:30 am in some of the centres.

Simultaneous Accreditation and Voting started at 8:15 at Inuwa Lenge Open Space PU 04, with the relatively large voters that turned out for the exercise remaining peaceful and orderly. A team of policemen were also on ground to keep the peace.

Mallam Bala a 60-year-old farmer after casting his vote, expressed satisfaction with the exercise and hoped it would not be “scattered again.’

“I am happy with the way it is going. No crisis. No fighting. They should just let us vote and they count it. We don’t need to fight. I am happy with the way we are calm.” He told TheNews

Following a margin between less than the number of outstanding votes between Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Dino Melaiye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 rerun, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the election inconclusive.