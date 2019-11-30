|
|#
| This weekend pool result
|Result
|Status
|
|1
|
|Burnley (0)
|x
|(2) Crystal Palace
|Away
|FT
|
|2
|
|Chelsea (0)
|x
|(1) West Ham Utd.
|Away
|FT
|
|3
|
|Sunday
|16:30
|
|4
|
|Liverpool (2)
|x
|(1) Brighton
|Home
|FT
|
|5
|
|Manchester Utd.
|x
|Aston Villa
|Sunday
|16:30
|
|6
|
|Newcastle (2)
|x
|(2) Manchester City
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|7
|
|Sunday
|14:00
|
|8
|
|Southampton (2)
|x
|(1) Watford
|Home
|FT
|
|9
|
|Tottenham (3)
|x
|(2) Bournemouth
|Home
|FT
|
|10
|
|Sunday
|14:00
|
|11
|
|Home
|FT
|
|12
|
|Birmingham (1)
|x
|(1) Millwall
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|13
|
|Brentford (7)
|x
|(0) Luton
|Home
|FT
|
|14
|
|Bristol City (5)
|x
|(2) Huddersfield
|Home
|FT
|
|15
|
|Charlton (1)
|x
|(3) Sheffield Wed.
|Away
|FT
|
|16
|
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|17
|
|Leeds (4)
|x
|(0) Middlesbrough
|Home
|FT
|
|18
|
|Nottingham F. (0)
|x
|(1) Cardiff
|Away
|FT
|
|19
|
|Stoke (1)
|x
|(2) Blackburn
|Away
|FT
|
|20
|
|Wigan Athletic (1)
|x
|(3) Reading
|Away
|FT
|
|21
|
|Hereford Utd. (1)
|x
|(1) Farsley Celtic
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|22
|
|Aberdeen (2)
|x
|(1) St Mirren
|Home
|FT
|
|23
|
|Hibernian (2)
|x
|(2) Kilmarnock
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|24
|
|Livingston (0)
|x
|(0) Hamilton
|No Score Draw
|FT
|
|25
|
|Motherwell (4)
|x
|(0) St Johnstone
|Home
|FT
|
|26
|
|Rangers
|x
|Heart Of Midlothian
|Sunday
|15:00
|
|27
|
|Sunday
|12:00
|
|28
|
|Alloa (0)
|x
|(2) Inverness
|Away
|FT
|
|29
|
|Home
|Panel
|
|30
|
|Dundee (1)
|x
|(2) Q. Of The South
|Away
|FT
|
|31
|
|Dunfermline Athletic (5)
|x
|(1) Partick Thistle
|Home
|FT
|
|32
|
|Home
|Panel
|
|33
|
|Airdrie United (4)
|x
|(0) East Fife
|Home
|FT
|
|34
|
|Clyde (1)
|x
|(2) Dumbarton
|Away
|FT
|
|35
|
|Falkirk (3)
|x
|(0) Stranraer
|Home
|FT
|
|36
|
|Forfar Athletic (2)
|x
|(1) Peterhead
|Home
|FT
|
|37
|
|Montrose (0)
|x
|(1) Raith Rovers
|Away
|FT
|
|38
|
|Albion Rovers
|x
|Cowdenbeath
|Away
|Panel
|
|39
|
|Annan Athletic (6)
|x
|(1) Cove Rangers
|Home
|FT
|
|40
|
|Brechin City (1)
|x
|(2) Stenhousemuir
|Away
|FT
|
|41
|
|Elgin City (1)
|x
|(2) Stirling Albion
|Away
|FT
|
|42
|
|Queen’s Park (2)
|x
|(1) Edinburgh City
|Home
|FT
|
|43
|
|B. Munich (1)
|x
|(2) B. Leverkusen
|Away
|FT
|
|44
|
|Sunday
|14:30
|
|45
|
|Cologne (1)
|x
|(1) Augsburg
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|46
|
|Hertha Berlin (1)
|x
|(2) B. Dortmund
|Away
|FT
|
|47
|
|Hoffenheim (1)
|x
|(1) Fortuna
|Score Draw
|FT
|
|48
|
|Paderborn (2)
|x
|(3) RB Leipzig
|Away
|FT
|
|49
|
|Sunday
|17:00