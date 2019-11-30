uk football pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 21 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend
Manchester United host Liverpool in a blockbuster clash this Sunday (Photo: Sky Sports)

This is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results draws for all matches played this weekend in all divisions.

All week 21 UK football pool fixtures, and coupon information for 2019 have been posted here on Concise News.

Below, is the classified week 21 2019 UK football pool fixtures, results, and draws to enable you to get the games that are now sure bankers:

#  This weekend pool result Result Status
1
Burnley (0) x (2) Crystal Palace
Away FT
2
Chelsea (0) x (1) West Ham Utd.
Away FT
3
Leicester x Everton
Sunday 16:30
4
Liverpool (2) x (1) Brighton
Home FT
5
Manchester Utd. x Aston Villa
Sunday 16:30
6
Newcastle (2) x (2) Manchester City
Score Draw FT
7
Norwich City x Arsenal
Sunday 14:00
8
Southampton (2) x (1) Watford
Home FT
9
Tottenham (3) x (2) Bournemouth
Home FT
10
Wolves x Sheffield Utd.
Sunday 14:00
11
Barnsley (3) x (1) Hull
Home FT
12
Birmingham (1) x (1) Millwall
Score Draw FT
13
Brentford (7) x (0) Luton
Home FT
14
Bristol City (5) x (2) Huddersfield
Home FT
15
Charlton (1) x (3) Sheffield Wed.
Away FT
16
Derby (1) x (1) Q.P.R.
Score Draw FT
17
Leeds (4) x (0) Middlesbrough
Home FT
18
Nottingham F. (0) x (1) Cardiff
Away FT
19
Stoke (1) x (2) Blackburn
Away FT
20
Wigan Athletic (1) x (3) Reading
Away FT
21
Hereford Utd. (1) x (1) Farsley Celtic
Score Draw FT
22
Aberdeen (2) x (1) St Mirren
Home FT
23
Hibernian (2) x (2) Kilmarnock
Score Draw FT
24
Livingston (0) x (0) Hamilton
No Score Draw FT
25
Motherwell (4) x (0) St Johnstone
Home FT
26
Rangers x Heart Of Midlothian
Sunday 15:00
27
Ross County x Celtic
Sunday 12:00
28
Alloa (0) x (2) Inverness
Away FT
29
Ayr United x Arbroath
Home Panel
30
Dundee (1) x (2) Q. Of The South
Away FT
31
Dunfermline Athletic (5) x (1) Partick Thistle
Home FT
32
Morton x Dundee United
Home Panel
33
Airdrie United (4) x (0) East Fife
Home FT
34
Clyde (1) x (2) Dumbarton
Away FT
35
Falkirk (3) x (0) Stranraer
Home FT
36
Forfar Athletic (2) x (1) Peterhead
Home FT
37
Montrose (0) x (1) Raith Rovers
Away FT
38
Albion Rovers x Cowdenbeath
Away Panel
39
Annan Athletic (6) x (1) Cove Rangers
Home FT
40
Brechin City (1) x (2) Stenhousemuir
Away FT
41
Elgin City (1) x (2) Stirling Albion
Away FT
42
Queen’s Park (2) x (1) Edinburgh City
Home FT
43
B. Munich (1) x (2) B. Leverkusen
Away FT
44
B. M’gladbach x Freiburg
Sunday 14:30
45
Cologne (1) x (1) Augsburg
Score Draw FT
46
Hertha Berlin (1) x (2) B. Dortmund
Away FT
47
Hoffenheim (1) x (1) Fortuna
Score Draw FT
48
Paderborn (2) x (3) RB Leipzig
Away FT
49
Wolfsburg x W. Bremen
Sunday 17:00