An unexploded World War II bomb was found by Construction workers at Schönefeld Airport, Berlin on Friday, stopping air traffic for a while.

The WWII bomb found in Schönelfeld, Brandenburg’s largest airport, was located close to the taxiway used by aircraft in hundreds of thousands of cases in the past decades.

According to the operators of all three major airports in and around Berlin, workers were busy with improvements for one of the runways between the airport and Willy Brandt Airport when they found the bomb.

The bomb was found at 12:20 pm (1120 GMT) and was diffused last night.

Air traffic was stopped for an hour while the situation was evaluated.

During that time period, incoming flights were diverted to Tegel Airport, while outgoing ones needed to wait.