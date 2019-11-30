First Lady, Aisha Buhari has bemoaned the challenges facing the country, calling on political classes to act aptly before things get out of hand.

Speaking during the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme; “Islam and National Development”, Aisha

She said: “We should either fasten our seatbelts and do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand.

“The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation.

“People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth,” she said.

Also speaking on social media regulation, the first lady said if China could control 1.3 billion people, Nigerian should be able to control 180 million.

“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the vice president has resigned, it is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people.

Declaring the conference open, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said “We should be our brother’s keepers no matter the religion. We should always be ready to make sacrifices for one another. We have religious and tribal tensions in this country. Many are beating the drums of ethnic and religious war, we are at a historic juncture of our nation.”