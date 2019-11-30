The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) November 2019 fasting prayer points for Day 30 will be majorly on thanksgiving.

Concise News understands that Saturday is the last day of the 2019 November RCCG fasting and prayer ahead of the Holy Ghost Congress.

Individuals will use the last day of the RCCG November fasting to thank God for granting them answers to their prayers.

Also, they are to offer prayers of thanksgiving to God ahead for a successful Holy Ghost Congress 2019.

The Bible verse for today’s RCCG fasting and prayer is taking from Psalm 42 with as congregants are to sing RCCG Hymnal 549, (I am Thine O Lord) meditatively.

RCCG November 2019 Fasting Prayer Points Day 30

Below is the RCCG 2019 fasting prayer points plus Bible verses for Day 30:

BIBLE TEXT: Psalms 42

PERSONAL RETREAT 1

Sing RCCG Hymnal 549, (I am Thine O Lord) meditatively:

Like the children of Issachar, global signs of end-time events require that every heirs of salvation to seek understanding of the time and season we are, in order to be rightly positioned for the imminent coming of the Lord. (1 Ch 12:32) Please let us all reflect on Job 22: 21-30 for a closer work with God and Col 3:1-2 for Personal consecration focusing on things of eternal values.

PERSONAL RETREAT 2

Meditate on Joel 2:12-32. Pray earnestly for restoration:

Thank God for answered prayers

Thank God for successful Holy Ghost Congress 2019