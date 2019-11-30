The Yoruba movie industry, despite having most of its practitioners in the Western region of Nigeria, can still boast of talents who are from other parts of the country.

The success of the Yoruba movie industry cannot be bragged about without mentioning some of these non-Yoruba actors, who have over time made names for themselves amidst competitions.

Some of these actors speak the language so fluently and even interpret traditional roles perfectly even more than the true indigenes.

This platform takes time to put some popular names together alongside their state of origin.

Faithia Williams

Faithia is one of the most beautiful and talented thespians the Yoruba movie industry has ever produced, despite not being an indigene.

She began her acting career in the early 90s and has featured in over 100 movies.

The 50-year-old Edo indigene is a mother of two and was formerly married to veteran actor, Saidi Balogun.

2. Kelvin Ikeduba

He is not only an actor, but a model and Television personality. He is one of the few stars that feature in both Yoruba and English movies.

The Delta state indigene is best known for his perfect interpretation of roles as a thug or assassin in Yoruba movies.

3. Mercy Aigbe

She is one of the most beautiful and talented acts in the movie industry. The Edo state indigene joined the movie industry in 2006 and is well known for her the release of ‘Osas Omoge Benin’.

4. Toyin Abraham

Formerly addressed as Toyin Aimakhu, is a super talented and award-winning star.

Toyin is a native of Edo state but spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

She began acting in 2003, after she came across Bukky Wright who visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

Over the years, Toyin has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, she is best known for ‘Alakada’ movie.

5. Regina Chukwu

Also a movie producer and is from the Igbo tribe. Despite not being Yoruba, Regina has carved a niche for herself in the movie industry and is well known for movies like Akun and Idaro.

Before diving into movies fully, she starred in television soaps such as ‘Family Ties’ and ‘ Super Story’.

She is not only perfect in her interpretation of roles, but her fashion sense is superb.

6. Doris Simeon

She is both Yoruba and English actress, born with ability to double as master of ceremony and TV show host.

The native of Okpella, Benin, Edo state grew up in Ojota area of Lagos, Nigeria.

Doris came to the spotlight via a 2001 Nollywood movie entitled Oloju Ede, she has starred in over 100 movies.

7. Rose Odika

The stunning actress is one of the prides of the Yoruba movie industry. Rose was born in Ibadan to her Delta father and Edo mum.

The actress fell in love with acting since her secondary school days and has acted in over 100 movies.

8. Rachel Oniga

Rachel is another beautiful actress who interprets roles perfectly, without having to go through her biography, one would think she is Yoruba, as she speaks the original language fluently.

Originally from Eku, Delta state in southern Nigeria, she began her acting career in 1993, shortly after her divorce.

She is well known for her debut Yoruba movie ‘Owo Blow’. Over the years, she has featured in notable Nigerian films such as ‘Sango’.

9. Ricardo Agbor

He is one of the talented actors who star in both Yoruba and English movies. He was born and raised in Lagos state but originally hails from Delta state part of Nigeria.

Agbor started his career as a model before joining the movie industry in 1992.

10. Nkechi Blessing-Sunday

The outspoken actress is well known for featuring in Yoruba movies.

She is originally from Abia state but was raised in Surulere area of Lagos state.

Nkechi was introduced into acting by Kemi Korede who featured her in the movie “Bewaji” in 2008.

She became quite popular for her role in the 2012 movie “Kafila Omo Ibadan”

12. Mercy Ebosele

Despite being born and raised in Oyo state, Mercy originally hails from Edo state part of Nigeria.

She came to limelight after joining the movie industry in 2003 where she starred in a lot of movies including Alasela, Adura, Tibitire among others.

The beautiful actress ventured into movie production in 2007 as she wasn’t getting movie roles. Her first movie produced was Febisola.

13. Amarachi Igwe

She is a fast rising Nollywood Actress/ Producer who is seriously making exploits in the Nigerian movie industry.