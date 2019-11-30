The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said will not discriminate corps members irrespective of religion.

General Ibrahim gave the assurance recently during a visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

“We should not be seen as promoting one religion above another but inculcate religious tolerance, accommodate other people’s point of view and come together to solve myriads of challenges facing the nation,” he said.

He told NYSC officials to carry out their duties without fear or favour, saying they are only sowing good seeds.

“Let me tell you, the seed you are sowing today by adequately taking care of these children will germinate tomorrow,” the DG added.

“These children you are seeing will not forget your good deeds and when they are in the position of authority, there is a likelihood that the book of remembrance would be opened in your favour.

“These prospective corps members today will in the nearest future become the Presidents, Governors, Lawmakers, business moguls, a career public servants tomorrow, and they would always remember you either for good or otherwise the way you treat them during the orientation and even beyond the service year.”

This is as he said “no one would have ever thought that His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, an ex-corps member would be the Vice President.

“What he has done or what he is doing to those camp officials during his service year may not be on the pages of newspapers but I am sure, he would not forget those who made his service year enjoyable and memorable.”