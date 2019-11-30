Nigerians Blast Aisha Buhari For Supporting Social Media Regulation

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari is facing a backlash over her comment on the controversial bill that seeks to regulate social media.

She had said that China has been able to control the use of social media for its 1.3 billion population, so there is no reason why the federal government cannot ”control 180 million citizens”.

Aisha said this on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, as she noted that the issue of social media is a serious one.

However, her comment was not well greeted by Nigerians who have been lashing out on the President’s wife for what many termed irresponsible comment.

Read some of the comments captured on Twitter below:

She also failed to note that China has the death penalty for corrupt politicians.Why can't she advocate for this particular law? Are we now supposed to be controlled and oppressed the way China does to its citizens? #Hypocrisy — Jide Jimoh (@jadolyrics) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari, no wonder your @MBuhari destroyed the office of the First Lady, you no too get sense, you want control social media in Nigeria #Aishabuhari — Chukwuemeka (@BalanceSpot) November 30, 2019

“If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people," – Aisha Buhari Dear Aisha, China also kill their corrupt public officials with bullet. Can you advocate for that to be in our laws? Thanks. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 30, 2019

If China can do this, if China can do that! We can't copy China to become a country that produces electronics, We can't copy China to become a super power. We only want to copy China when it comes to repressive policies. The Aisha Buhari delusions. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) November 30, 2019

Dear Aisha Buhari China also kills their corrupt Politicians, we would love Nigeria to start practising that first. Your Aide stole over N2bn, where he saw that money only you know. https://t.co/FkPwdtkMPP — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) November 30, 2019

One minute Aisha Buhari is acting like she's with the masses, the next minute she's supporting the social media bill and playing solicitor for Yahaya Bello. Who the hell is this woman? 🤔 — 🔯 OTUNBA LAMBA 🕉️ (@Elhay16) November 30, 2019

Dear Aisha Buhari, if your husband wants to control the social media, fine! But we want laws that will execute corrupt leaders who steal our money, drag Nigeria into recession twice. — EnyEnE | #EndSars (@iamEnyene) November 29, 2019

So Aisha Buhari makes her comment on SM bill in reference to China’s control on 1.3bn people and Sabi Abdullah Plagiarised his bill from Singapore’s Parliament?🤔 If all corrupt politicians are being dealt with same way both countries does, Sky will break? Misplaced priorities. — E B I T U™ (@EbituPromise) November 30, 2019

Surely Aisha Buhari is smart enough to realise that China is not the kind of nation we should emulate when it comes to social media policies.

The entire country practically has a gag order against anti-govt rhetorics. Nigeria won't function well on communist ideals. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) November 30, 2019

When Kyari's daughter wanted to beat Aisha Buhari, social media saved her, when her husband wanted to secretly take a second wife in her absence, we let her know through social media and she rushed home. Today Aisha want social media regulated. It's ok🚶🚶 — 🛑PROF Ozo-Nna-Nyere-Nwa (Affidavit) (@nwa_anambra) November 30, 2019