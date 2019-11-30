Nigerians Blast Aisha Buhari For Supporting Social Media Regulation
Aisha Buhari (source: Instagram)

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari is facing a backlash over her comment on the controversial bill that seeks to regulate social media.

She had said that China has been able to control the use of social media for its 1.3 billion population, so there is no reason why the federal government cannot ”control 180 million citizens”.

Aisha said this on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja, as she noted that the issue of social media is a serious one.

However, her comment was not well greeted by Nigerians who have been lashing out on the President’s wife for what many termed irresponsible comment.

