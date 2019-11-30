Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, November 30th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is leading Nigeria to food sufficiency, admitting that he took over a skewed economy. Buhari said this on Thursday at the 18th National Productivity Day and conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award on 25 deserving Nigerians and seven organisations in Abuja.

The Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has dismissed moves by some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove its National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole. There have been plots by some members of the APC to unseat the former Edo State Governor.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday embarked on a five-day working visit to his hometown Daura in Katsina State. The president departed Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport in Katsina State to Daura.

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has come to give everything to the country. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this on Friday shortly after receiving “Man of Integrity Award’ on behalf of Buhari at the Leadership Excellence Awards 2019 organised by Igberre TV, an online medium, in Abuja.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos which affirmed his victory in the state governorship election. He also urged his main challenger, Senator Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party to concede defeat and join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed that the earnings from crude oil cannot take care of the needs of the country and its citizens. Buhari made this known on Thursday when he received the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo Sosa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has condemned the alleged plan of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seize his Ilorin residence. The anti-graft body filed a fresh process in the Federal High Court, Lagos, seeking an interim order for the forfeiture of his home in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu has been asked to vacate office over incompetence. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday.

Suspected Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been granted a bail N100 million bail by a Federal High Court, Lagos. Mompha was granted bail on Friday, November 29, after being arraigned on a 14-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering on Monday.

Players and technical crew of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, FC Ifeanyi Ubah ran into a group of armed robbers on Friday in Kogi state, leaving their team bus driver (unnamed) with a gunshot wound and some players seriously injured. The 2016 Federation Cup champions were heading to Kano to honour their league match with Jigawa Golden Stars when the unfortunate incident happened.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website