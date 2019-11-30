This is the latest N-Power news update online today, Saturday, November 30th, 2019 as beneficiaries expect the payment of October stipends soon.

Latest N-Power News Update Online; October Stipends

N-Power: October Stipend Still Unpaid As November 2019 Ends

There seem to be no end in sight for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme who are anxiously waiting for the payment of their October 2019 stipend, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the payment of the October 2019 stipend has dragged long with beneficiaries expecting that it would be paid alongside that of November.

November will end today with the handlers of the scheme not making any statement about the delayed stipend payment.

Already, rumours are making the rounds that the N-Power scheme would be scrapped with a US-based Nigerian journo Gimba Kakanda urging the President Muhammadu Buhari government to pay the stipends. Read More.

Minister In Charge Of N-Power Speaks On FG’s Priority

As the Muhammadu Buhari government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Home Grown School Feeding programme is one of the Federal Government’s top priorities, Concise News reports.

Hajiya Farouq said this in Abuja while reacting to some reports the ministry had refused to approve payments for vendors in Lagos, Imo, Kogi and Benue states.

More…

And that is it today on the latest N-Power news update online as beneficiaries await the payment of October 2019 stipends.

More N-Power and Nigerian news are available on the Concise News website.