Senator Dino Melaye on Saturday vowed to go to court to challenge the outcome of the Kogi West Senatorial Election over what he termed as a fraud.

After casting his vote, Melaye said if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), did not review the initial poll, he would head to court.

He said, “What we have as result is fraud… a major fraud.”

According to Melaye, INEC must cancel the election in Kogi West in general as it was fraudulent, adding that he is going to court was inevitable if INEC refused.

The Senator said he hoped that the supplementary election would not look like the one conducted on 16 November 2019.