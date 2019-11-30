Some men in police uniforms were reportedly arrested during supplementary election in Ajaokuta local government area of Kogi state.

According to The Nation, the men arrived Polling Unit 008, Ganaja ward at 11:08 am, while election process was underway, pretending to be police officers.

It was however later discovered that they were impersonating officers of the Nigeria police force.

They have been apprehended by the police.

The supplementary/rerun poll was scheduled for today after the November 16 poll was declared inconclusive.

A margin less than the number of outstanding votes between Sen. Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Sen. Dino Melaiye of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led to that.