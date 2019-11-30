Fast-rising UK based Nollywood actress, Timmy Macnicol, has disclosed her obsession with veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damiji, also known as RMD.

Macnicol made the disclosure in a recent chat where she stated that RMD was her dream man and is her role model.

In her words; “I love RMD. He is my role model. When it was much younger, I used to dream about the guy a lot. I was so obsessed with him. Everything I do, I think about him. Every night, I meet him in my dreams. He was my dream man.”

Speaking on her love for some popular acts in the movie industry, the mother of one said “I also like Tonto Dikeh and Mercy Johnson. These ladies are the kinds of people I want to work with. But Rita Dominic is the main actress I love and respect. I was told that I look so much like Rita Dominic. Not face, but body structure and the behind.”

The actress was in the news recently after she said she regrets getting married to an older man like Regina Daniels.