A Kenyan pastor, Paul Muwanguzi, has allegedly flogged members of his church for failing to attend a church service recently, Concise News reports.

In a video that has since gone viral, Paul Muwanguzi was spotted with a whip with members of the church lying down as he flogged them.

The video has generated heated reactions from many who wondered why Paul Muwanguzi would do such a thing to his members.

Watch the video of Paul Muwanguzi flogging his church members below:

Top Clergyman Charges Christians

The General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya, has called on Christians to improve on their prayer tempo for the betterment of Nigeria.

Olukoya made the call while speaking with newsmen on Saturday at the sidelines of a one-day crusade at the Miracle City, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The crusade is organised by MFM International Headquarters Annex, Utako Abuja with the theme, “Great Deliverance Crusade.”

According to him, the Miracle City was established in Abuja so that the level of prayer and intercession in the nation’s capital would increase for the benefit of the nation.

“This moment in time in Nigeria, we need what is called divine intervention; we all need to increase our prayer tempo because prayer is awesome and prayers can do a lot of things,” he said.

“So, Christians ought to increase their tempo for themselves, for the nation and also live a life of righteousness and holiness because the Bible says that righteousness exalts a nation and sin is a reproach to any people.

“We must shun corruption and be people that will love God and our neighbours as we love ourselves.”

Olukoya further urged Christian leaders to do more prayers and speak up when there is a need for them.