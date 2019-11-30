A former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has tipped Patrick Vieira to become the Premier League club’s next coach due to his leadership skills, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Arsenal had on Friday sacked Unai Emery as the team’s coach following a series of poor showings.

The Gunners had lost out 1-2 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday after battling to a 2-2 draw with Southampton in the league last weekend.

Freddie Ljungberg, 42, is the caretaker boss but Seaman believes Vieira should get the job on a permanent basis.

“I am sure Arsenal fans would love Patrick to come back to the club. Knowing Patrick, I think he would be the right man,” Seaman told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily Podcast.

“I knew what he was like as a player. I knew what he was like as a captain. He was a born leader and everybody knows that.

“Maybe go down that route instead of a tried and tested route.”

Seaman admitted that “This job is much bigger than what Freddie is used to at the moment.

“He has only just got into the coaching side of the game and he will be really avant-garde as a manager but while he is taking charge now, please try and get some sort of defensive formation sorted out.”