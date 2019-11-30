EPL: Shelvey's Late Strike Denies Man City Three Points Against Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey’s superb late strike helped Newcastle United to a 2-2 draw at St James’ Park, dealing a fresh blow to Manchester City’s hopes of claiming a third consecutive Premier League title.

City’s well-worked effort got Raheem Sterling his eighth Premier League goal of the campaign midway through the first half and looked like cruising to grab all three points, but they were pegged back by Jetro Willems’ fierce drive three minutes later.

A stunning volley by Kevin De Bruyne restored City’s lead eight minutes from time, yet Pep Guardiola’s side were denied a vital victory by Shelvey’s equally wonderful strike in the 88th minute.

Sterling wasted a huge chance to win it in stoppage time, and the result means City could end the day 11 points behind leaders Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp’s side win Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.