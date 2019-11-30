Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his side must work harder after 2-2 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Concise News understands that Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne bagged a goal each for Guardiola’s side with Jetro Willems and Jonjo Shelvey getting one each for the Magpies.

While speaking after the clash, Guardiola said his team must “accept, to work on their strengths and learn from it.”

According to him, “It’s what we’ve lived the last four years. We found a way and today, we found it again but unfortunately, at [sic] the end, we conceded a goal.

“We could not score all the chances we had; they scored the two chances they had. We have to accept it, work on strengths and learn from it.

“It’s tough but we have just two days to recover. “In good moments, be calm. In bad moments, live these kinds of moments.”

The result leaves City, defending champions of the domestic league, eleven points behind leaders Liverpool after fourteen matches.