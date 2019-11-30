The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arrested operators and trainees of “Yahoo Academy” in Ikot Ibiok, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the arrest was made by operatives from the EFCC Zonal Office in Uyo as well as Abuja.

The “Yahoo Academy” is used for the training of youngsters in several aspects of cyber-crime such as love scam, online trading scam, theft identity, etc and is located at Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok.

It was gathered that the persons arrested during the raid by the EFCC were between 19 and 35 years old.

Some items recovered by the EFCC from the “Yahoo Academy” included laptops and mobile phones.