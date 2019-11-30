Chelsea Vs West Ham: Lampard Makes Five Changes In Blues Lineup

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made as many as five changes in the team to face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge later today (Saturday).

Azpilicueta, Christensen, Willian, Kante who were all starters at Valencia midweek all drop to the bench as well as injured Tammy Abraham.

To take their places are Tomori, Emerson, Mason Mount, Pedro and Olivier Giroud.

The match against the struggling London neighbours kicks off by 4:00 pm at the Bridge.