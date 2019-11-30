The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has destroyed some illegal movies and videos seized from the Nigerian market valued at not less than 500 million Naira in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Concise News learnt that officials of the NFVCB, officers of the Nigerian Police Force and that of the Federal Fire Service were among stakeholders present at the event.

The items destroyed included DVDs, CDs, copies of 20 in 1 video films, unclassified foreign and local films, as well as pornographic materials.

The executive Director of the board, Adedayo Thomas, said that the items were confiscated during raid operations and enforcement drive in markets in the Federal Capital Territory and its neighbouring towns.

“Our enforcement drive within a period resulted to the removal of these unapproved film and video works with street value of over N500 million.

“The creative industry is acclaimed to have contributed 1.4 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, and it can do more for owners, producers and distributors of films and video works to get value from their investment.

“If the sector is in a mess, investors will not come, that is why we are cleaning the market for the film owners to enjoy the reward of their work,’’ he said.

“One of the key facilitators of the objectives of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government is the continuous improvement on, respect for, and enforcement of intellectual property and ownership rights in the film industry.

“This is pursued by discouraging the distribution of unapproved, unclassified and unwholesome films and tackling other illicit activities in the film market.

“Industry players lose billions of naira to adulterated, smuggled and unclassified works through agents and distributors, which ultimately denies the government its statutory revenues.

“It is on this premise that the National Film and Video Censors Board, about two years ago, re-constituted the National Task Force on unapproved movies with the support of the Minister of Information and Culture.

“The immediate intervention of the Task Force, which includes industry stakeholders, guilds and in-house operations staff of the board, led to many unprecedented massive raid successes across the country,” he said.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, commended the NFVCB for remaining resolute in raiding Nigerian film market of unwholesome products, adding that the force was willing to always work with it.