Self-proclaimed African Giant Burna Boy has become Nigerian artiste with high monthly listeners on Spotify, Concise News understands.

Burna Boy gathers over eight million monthly listeners ahead of Davido, Wizkid and the rest.

This platform learnt that the highest used to be Wizkid with 4 million listeners, but Burna Boy now leaves him behind, doubling the number of listeners he has.

The status has been shared between Davido and Wizkid for the past 8 years considering their dominance in African music.

Burna Boy Tops CNN’s List Of Africa’s Biggest Music Stars

The ‘Anybody’ crooner was named Africa’s biggest music star by Cable News Network (CNN).

This comes days after Burna Boy’s latest music album, ‘African Giant bagged 2020 Grammy Awards nomination.

Also making the list of the biggest music stars from Nigeria are Yemi Alade, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Mr. Eazi.