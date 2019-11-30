Border Closure: Benin Republic Turning Nigeria Into Dumping Ground - FG

The Federal Government has claimed that the Benin Republic imports banned goods to dump them in Nigeria, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed made the allegation recently.

According to Mohammed, despite the partial border closure, the Benin Republic is still bent on turning Nigeria into a dumping ground.

“Regrettably, the signs out there are not positive in the sense that in the last few weeks, the amount of seizures that have been made do not show that our neighbours are in a hurry to comply with Nigeria,” the minister told TVC.

“As we speak today, there are three ships heading toward [the] Benin Republic laden with about 105,000 metric tons of rice.

“This is a country of about 12 million people. That rice is meant for ultimate consumption of Nigerians.

“In addition, Benin Republic just negotiated with Japan to receive rice worth 30 million dollars.

“It is clear that the ultimate destination of the rice will be Nigeria and that is why we are appealing to our neighbours.

“First preservation is the first law of survival, we are doing this to preserve our economy and the security of our country.”

He noted that “The facts at our disposal reveal that 10,000 vehicles are imported every month into the Cotonou seaport.

“For a population of about 12 million people to be importing 120,000 vehicles in a year means that the vehicles are going to Nigeria with sufficient market.

“As I have said, there is no gain without pain, there will be discomfort at the beginning ultimately we believe it is going to be to the ultimate interest of Nigeria.”