The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has interrogated Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema over an alleged $44.9 million wire deals.

Concise News reports that this comes days after United States Department of Justice indicted Onyema for moving more than $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.

According to The Nation, EFCC may watch-list a former Special Adviser/Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme Office and would be placed on INTERPOL red alert list.

It also revealed that the Air Peace boss was quizzed on Wednesday and has been placed on administrative bail.

It was, however, learnt that his activities are under the anti-graft commission’s surveillance.

According to a source, the invitation of Onyema was part of the ongoing collaboration with the FBI and other security networks working on the alleged $44.9 million wire deals in which Onyema, his Finance Officer Ejiroghene Eghagha and two banks were implicated.

Our team of detectives on Wednesday interacted with Onyema in our Lagos office on the wire deals, especially on issues involving money laundering.

“The questioning was part of our ongoing collaboration with the FBI and other agencies in line with the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) between Nigeria and the United States.

“We decided to release Onyema on administrative bail in deference to his constitutional right of innocence until proven guilty.

“But Onyema is on surveillance by the EFCC pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.”

Asked why the EFCC opted to interrogate Onyema after charges have been preferred against him and Ejiroghene Eghagha in the United States, the source added: “There are vital Nigerian components of the indictment and demands of the US Government.

“For instance, the US is seeking the forfeiture of over $13 million left in some accounts linked with the suspect in the United States and Canada. The funds are $4,017,852.51 in JP Morgan Chase Bank in the US and $4,593,842.05 and $5,634,842.04 in the Bank of Montreal, Canada.

“We cannot rule out some of the money in some accounts in Nigeria. And our investigation may reveal the identities of other accomplices. Also, two Nigerian banks have been mentioned in the wire deals, especially transactions on purchase of aircraft.

“If there are assets to be seized in Nigeria, we have to collaborate with the US Government on the forfeiture process.”