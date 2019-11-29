Video sharing platform, YouTube has selected artistes, Simi, Kizz Daniel, Teni and Reekado Banks to gets its backing on their individual music journey.

Concise News reports that this is in fulfillment of YouTube’s promise to support Nigerian afrobeats artistes.

An event, tagged ‘A celebration of Afrobeats’, saw the selected singers celebrated by YouTube at Lagos WaterWays, LASWA Yard, Falomo Jetty, Ikoyi.

YouTube, during the Google for Nigeria event in July, had declared support for 10 emerging artistes through Mr Eazi’s emPawa programme.

It stated that the four artists would be provided the needed support and tools to advance their musical career while also growing their YouTube presence to market them globally.

This, it said, would be followed by engagement in various training aimed at making them experts in developing visual content as well as marketing promotions needed to grow and engage audience on international scale.

The company’s content partnership manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo, said “We are very excited to partner with these amazing artistes to support their journey as their music travels across borders and they expand their audience globally.”

Relishing her selection, Teni said “YouTube has no borders and it’s exciting to see my music resonate with not just people in my home country, but fans across the world,” she said.

Also speaking, Kizz Daniel said “YouTube is a crucial platform that allows my music travel globally and connect to a new audience,” he said.