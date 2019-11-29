Why I Am Forbidden To Belong To Any Secret Society - Oluwo Of Iwoland

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has hinged his non-association to any secret society to his revered monarchical status.

Concise News reports that Oba Akanbi made this known on Thursday in Lagos while speaking at the 27th Edition of the Annual Lecture/Award Series of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN).

“I can’t be part and parcel of any secret cult or secret society, because “Oba kiise egbe eyan; egbe Oba loba ma n she” (a king is not in the class of any human; a king is only peer to his fellow monarchs).

“Oba (A king) doesn’t belong to the secret cult of humans. He has to belong to the office of the Almighty God,” the stylish king stated.

Suggesting the way to reduce nefarious activities, the first class monarch was unequivocal about his option of capital punishment.

“We still have people who don’t understand what civilization is.

“Death sentence should be made to stay in Nigeria. For kidnappers; death penalty for cultism. Because you cannot make human laws for animals. When people are cutting heads of people for rituals, then it means we are not civilized.

“We need to help our security. What we can help them with is the penalties.

“There must be laws; there must be penalties. Strict penalties! I propose death penalty!

“When you enforce death penalty, you’d see people would desist from nefarious activities. The black man doesn’t like to die.”

The CRAN event is dubbed the largest gathering of Government and Private Security. This year’s lecture topic is ‘Proliferation Of Arms: Threat To Democracy’.

According to the CRAN President, Odita Sunday, the topic was “carefully chosen because of what we consider to be the great danger ahead if the spate of arms proliferation in Nigeria is not halted”.

Dignitaries at the event include Chief Solomon Ogbonna, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police Ahmed Ilyasu (who also doubled as the representative of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu), Dennis Amachree, an ex-Department of State Services (DSS) Chief, among others.