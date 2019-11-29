Under-pressure Arsenal manager Unai Emery has claimed that his side showed signs of improvement despite losing 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front on the stroke of half-time but two goals in nine second-half minutes saw the Bundesliga side secure victory, and ramp up the pressure on Emery.

A chorus of boos greeted the final whistle as the Arsenal supporters, who also held up banners which read: “Emery Out. No tactics, no formation, nowhere to hide”, made their feelings known.

Defeat means Arsenal are now winless in their last seven games, with Emery seemingly clinging to his job as reports continue to link replacement candidates with the post.

Despite the mounting pressure on his position, Emery was keen to take the positives, saying: “I think we improved.

“In the first half we had control of the game and we were winning 1-0 but we created chances to score a second goal.

“The first five or 10 minutes or so of the second half was positive, how we were playing,” he added.

“We lost control in 15 minutes of the second half and they scored two goals and then we couldn’t change the result.

“The last 20 minutes we tried to come back but we didn’t create in that moment a big opportunity to score.”