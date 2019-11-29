What PSC Said About Controversial Appointment Of Police Commissioners

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has explained that it is not in conflict with the Nigerian Police over policy formulated in line with constitutional provision guiding its appointments.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the clarification followed reports in some sections of the media over the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police (CP) to State Commands.

Ani said the stories captioned, “Concerns Mount over Constitutionality of Police Command Appointments” were built around a recent policy by the commission on the subject matter.

He said another caption to the story reported on Thursday was “PSC writes IG over violation of Policy in CPs appointment”.

“Although there are existing issues between the commission and the police, the issues are gradually being resolved in the interest of both parties and Nigeria in general.

“The commission frowns that, what was supposed to be confidential matters involving the two government bodies is being celebrated in the media as if the two parties are on a war path.

“The Commission has the constitutional responsibility to oversight the Police in areas of appointment, promotion and discipline and will continue to abide by this constitutional provision,” he said.

Ani said the commission would not carry out the sacred assignment on the pages of newspapers unless there was a need to officially inform the public.

He urged the media to support the two bodies in their efforts to ensure stable polity.

He said the commission was regularly engaging with the police on any important issue, especially as it relates to its constitutional mandate.