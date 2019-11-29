Senior Arsenal officials are set to meet on Friday morning to discuss the club’s poor form after Unai Emery’s team lost 2-1 at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Concise News understands that Arsenal have not been this dismal since 1992, as they have gone seven games without a win in all competitions.

And report by Sky Sports suggests that senior Arsenal figures are worried.

Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put the Gunners in front just before half-time against Frankfurt but Daichi Kamada netted two goals in the second half to turn the game around.

“The first five or 10 minutes or so of the second half was positive, how we were playing,” he added. “We lost control in 15 minutes of the second half and they scored two goals and then we couldn’t change the result,” Emery said after the match.

“The last 20 minutes we tried to come back but we didn’t create in that moment a big opportunity to score.”