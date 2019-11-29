Tottenham's Wanyama Set To Build Football Academy In Kenya

Captain of Kenya’s Harambee Stars Victor Wanyama is set to fulfil a long-term vision of building an ultra-modern sports complex in Kenya.

The new initiative, which will be situated in Busia on a 20-acre piece of land, intends to develop a state of the art academy which will revolutionalise sports, training, and education in the county while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure to the country.

The development was confirmed on the official Victor Wanyama Foundation page.

“The Foundation has a long term vision of constructing an ultra-modern sports complex. It will have both indoor and outdoor sporting arenas,” stated the statement seen by Goal.

“Situated on a 20-acre piece of land, Victor Wanyama Foundation intends to develop a state of the art Academy that will revolutionize sports, training, and education in the country while at the same time providing key sporting infrastructure to the country.”

Wanyama, who currently plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, is considered to be one of Kenya’s most successful footballers.

Before joining Tottenham, Wanyama played for Southampton and previously he had a successful stint north of the border with former European champions, Glasgow Celtic, before moving south to join the Saints in 2013.