While Christmas season is fast approaching, Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has said she is looking for a two-week romance with a man.

Concise News reports that she made this known in tweets on Thursday, November 28.

According to Makinwa, all she needs is someone that will spin and excite her during the season alone.

Makinwa said: “Looking for Christmas romance only for 2 weeks, someone that’ll spin me make my belle sweet. We break up after the yuletide season, any takers?”

See her tweets below

Just recently, the OAP said that despite enjoying her life as a single lady, she wishes she had a man to show some cleavage during a face time.

Makinwa made this known to her Instagram followers in a series of clips.

According to the OAP, there are times she wishes there was someone to talk to, even though she loves to spend much time with herself.

“Sometimes, I miss not being with anybody. Now, the way I’m disturbing you guys… If I had a man now at least I’ll FaceTime him and show him some cleavage… Like, ‘Hey Babe. What’s up? What are you doing? Do you want to come around?’ Now that I don’t have, I’m going to disturb you guys. You people are going to listen to all my rants.”

“Do not get me wrong. I enjoy being single. I love, you know, the fact that I can come and go as I please and I love spending time with myself. I think that has been the best gift my singleness has given to me: just getting to know myself, knowing my limits, and just loving, evolving, and growing and glowing into the women that I’m meant to be.