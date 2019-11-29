Suspected Internet fraudster, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha has been granted a bail N100 million bail by a Federal High Court, Lagos.

Mompha was granted bail on Friday, November 29, after being arraigned on 14-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering on Monday.

In the charges against him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Mompha procured one Ismalob Global Investment Limited and retained in its bank account an aggregate of N32.9bn between 2015 and 2018.

He was also accused of negotiating foreign exchange transactions of various sums with various persons when he was not an authorised seller appointed by the CBN.

When the charges were read to him, Mompha pleaded ‘not guilty.’

The social media celebrity was arrested on Friday, October 18, 2019.