Sokoto State Grants Amnesty To 8,000 Ghost Workers, Others

The Sokoto State Government has granted amnesty to 8,000 suspected ghost workers and those taking unusual salaries under its payroll, Concise News reports.

This revelation was made on Thursday by the Finance Commissioner and Acting Chairman, Sokoto state Steering Committee on Integrated Payroll and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Abdussamad Dasuki in a news conference.

According to Dasuki, the amnesty period began from Nov. 27 and will end on Dec. 9, 2019, by 12 midnight.

“Government is, therefore, calling on those concerned to avail themselves of this initiative,” he said.

“At the end of this period-appropriate sanctions will be meted out to those found wanting in accordance with Civil Service Rules and relevant laws.”

He added that “These include suspected ghost workers, wrong computation of salaries, and inappropriate and inflated implementation of salary scales of certain cadres of civil servants.

“Similarly, civil servants or members of the public with relevant information that can assist in the discovery and/or resolution of problems in the payroll system are invited to approach the committee.

“However, this is with the assurance of confidentiality and reward where appropriate. Those willing to cooperate can contact the committee directly or reach out through the following phone numbers: 08105475900, 08144885521 08106010490.”