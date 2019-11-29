Yoruba actor, Olaniyi Afonja aka Sanyeri has commended his senior colleague, Baba Suwe for his immense contribution in paving ways for comic acts in the industry.

Sanyeri, on his Instagram handle, showered some praises on the veteran, while sharing a comic clip of a movie in which the veteran featured.

According to Sanyeri, the ‘Baba Londoner’ actor is an amazing actor who has done tremendously well by helping others build their dreams.

Sanyeri wrote ” I want to use this medium to appreciate Chief Babatunde Omidina A.k.A BABA SUWE…You have helped us shape our professional life into profitable skills. You are an amazing mentor, I appreciate your contribution towards the society..Also praying for grace to have positive effects unto our growing society..”

Baba Suwe began acting in 1971 but came into limelight after he featured in a movie titled, Omolasan, a film produced by Obalende.

In 2011, he was alleged of cocaine trafficking by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, an allegation that was described as false and defamatory by the ruling of the Lagos high court of law.

Earlier this year, the actor battled an unknown illness, which led to speculations that he gave up the ghost.

The rumours of his death was however debunked by National President, Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan.