Armed police shot a man on London Bridge after several people were stabbed on Friday, reviving memories of a terror attack two years ago that killed eight.

Scotland Yard said they were treating the situation as “terror-related” as a precautionary measure while the ambulance services declared a “major incident”.

One man has been detained by police and several people injured.

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel, the interior minister, said she was “very concerned” at events while Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut short a visit to his constituency in northwest London.

Footage filmed by eyewitnesses circulating on Twitter showed a scrum of people surrounding a man on the ground.

One man wearing a coat and tie, retreating from the scene, appeared to be holding a knife in his right hand.

Three armed officers then appeared on the scene and surrounded the scrum. One officer pulled a man away before two shots appeared to be fired

Johnson’s spokesman said the premier was on his way back to his Downing Street office, where he would receive further updates on the incident.

In a brief statement, Johnson thanked the police and all emergency services “for their immediate response”.

Police said they were called at 1:58 pm (1358 GMT) to a stabbing at a premises near the bridge, which in June 2017 was hit by a terror attack which killed eight and injured 48.

“At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police.”

Police said they were called just before 2 pm to a stabbing at premises near London Bridge.

“A number of people have been stabbed we will provided further details of those injured when possible,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“A man has been shot by police at the location,” the spokesman added.