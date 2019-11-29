Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has hailed the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Jos which affirmed his victory in the state governorship election.

He also urged his main challenger, Senator Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party to concede defeat and join hands with his administration to move the state forward.

But Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Machamon Friday, Lalong called on Plateau citizens to continue supporting his administration.

The statement read: “This is not a victory for me but for the entire people of Plateau State, who have demonstrated faith in our Rescue Mission. Like I have repeatedly said, I’m governor for everyone irrespective of party, tribe, religious or any other affiliation. I’m ready to carry everyone along.”

The governor described his victory at the Appeal Court as yet another collective victory for the entire people of Plateau State.

Lalong added that the verdict of the court didn’t surprise him as he has never doubted the validity of the mandate reposed in him and the APC.