The Court of Appeal, Jos Division on Friday affirmed the victory of Governor Simon Lalong in the Plateau State governorship election.

In the lead judgement delivered by Honourable Justice Adumein Otisi, the court dismissed the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Jeremiah Useni, for lack of merit and align with the Election Tribunal decision affirming the elections of governor Lalong.

The sum of N200,000 is also awarded as cost in favour the Governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Plateau State Election Tribunal had earlier in October upheld the election victory of Lalong.

Justice Halimat Saleeman, in a unanimous decision of the tribunal threw out the petitioner’s case on the grounds that the petition is weak along the line of law and therefore cannot sway justice to the side of the petitioner.