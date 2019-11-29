President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday revealed that the earnings from crude oil cannot take care of the needs of the country and its citizens.

Buhari made this known on Thursday when he received the outgoing Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Trejo Sosa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by his Media Aide, Femi Adesina, the president was quoted as saying he was pleased with the relationship between Cuba and Nigeria.

He added that particularly the hand of fellowship extended in the area of health care and transfer of knowledge.

The president expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will continue to wax stronger, adding that he has always been glad to collaborate with Cuba.

Buhari said: “We have deficit in infrastructure, in education, health care, and many other areas, but Cuba has always been helpful.

“What we earn from oil does not meet our needs, and we can use any assistance we get. Cuba has always been friendly and helpful.”

On his part, Sosa said his five years and nine days in Nigeria were filled with “warmth, love and friendship,” adding that he would never forget the country.

“I am not just being polite, I mean every word. We appreciate Nigeria a great deal,” Sosa was quoted to have said.