Several reactions have trailed the sack of Unai Emery by Arsenal on Friday and the immediate appointment of Freddie Ljungberg as the interim head coach.

Concise News had reported that the North London club sacked the Spaniard after the club’s worst run of results since 1992.

The club has, however, asked ex-club player Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment in north London.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.

However, some Nigerians praised the club for sacking the Spaniard after the club’s worst run of results since 1992.

While others defended Emery, saying that the club wasn’t patient with the manager despite the club’s run of poor form.

See some reactions below captured on social media:

