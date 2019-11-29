Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Friday, November 29th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja Friday to participate in the 5th Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. Apart from the Nigerian leader, the one-day meeting will be attended by leaders of major gas-producing nations of the world namely.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said President Muhammadu Buhari is not planning a third term in office in 2023. The APC said this on Thursday in a reaction to a legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the party Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to let Buhari run for a third term.

Nigeria’s House of Representatives Thursday passed the Finance Bill 2019 submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari It was passed one week after it scaled through third reading, despite the worries expressed by a cross-section of Nigerians concerning the increase in Value Added Tax on specific goods and services from 5 per cent to 7.5 percent.

The President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Solomon Ogbonna has attributed the security challenges in Nigeria to “lack of jobs.” Chief Ogbonna, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aguene Arts Foundation, therefore, tasked the government on good governance.

A former military head of state retired Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said that the Senate cannot use the Hate Speech Bill to muzzle Nigerians and deny them freedom of speech. Babangida, who was Nigeria’s leader from August 1985, to August 1993, made this known while hosting the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chief Christopher Isiguzo, at his Minna Uphill residence on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it lacks the constitutional powers to cancel an election that was concluded and the results announced. INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye made this known in response to calls that the commission should have cancelled the Kogi election as a result of the pervasive violence that characterized it.

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday promised not to force the controversial hate speech and anti-social media bills on Nigerians following a protest at the National Assembly. Scores of protesters stormed the nation’s Parliament demanding the immediate withdrawal of the bills.

A former Senator Shehu Sani has lauded Nigerians for protesting against the Social Media and Hate Speech bills. The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations and for Related Matters, 2019 and National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches (Establishment, etc) Bill, 2019 – are aimed at regulating the social media and prescribing punishment for hate speech offenders.

Wave-making singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he had dreamed of being a record producer, not a singer. The ’30 billion gang’ crooner made this known during an interview in the United States, where he spoke about his music career.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has won the Player of the Month award in South Africa after a sterling showing with Kaizer Chiefs. The Nigerian helped the Amakhosi maintain their lead at the summit of the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL).

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website