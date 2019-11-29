A Nigerian journalist based in the US, Gimba Kakanda, has appealed to the Federal Government to pay N-Power beneficiaries their October stipends, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power stipends for October 2019 have not been paid by the Federal Government with no reason given for the delay.

The development has left many of the N-Power beneficiaries livid with rumours making the rounds that the scheme would soon be scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

While reacting to the non-payment of the October 2019 N-Power stipend, Gimba in a tweet on his handle called on the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq, to look into the issue.

According to him, there are grave consequences of sidelining the N-Power beneficiaries especially bearing in mind that they were instrumental to Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

“I’m reading that N-Power beneficiaries are being owed salary. How true? They are no longer Osinbajo’s burden, but Sadiya Farouq’s,” he tweeted.

“I hope the Humanitarian Affairs Minister understands the moral implication of sidelining a group used to boost her principal’s electoral chances.”

N-Power beneficiaries are paid N30,000 ($82) as monthly stipends by the Federal Government.