There seem to be no end in sight for beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme who are anxiously waiting for the payment of their October 2019 stipend, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the payment of the October 2019 stipend has dragged long with beneficiaries expecting that it would be paid alongside that of November.

November will end today with the handlers of the scheme not making any statement about the delayed stipend payment.

Already, rumours are making the rounds that the N-Power scheme would be scrapped with a US-based Nigerian journo Gimba Kakanda urging the President Muhammadu Buhari government to pay the stipends.

N-Power (a social investment scheme) beneficiaries are paid N30, 000 ($82) as stipend on a monthly basis as they learn skills to help them become employable.