Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still expecting payment of the October 2019 stipends from the Federal Government, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power stipends for October 2019 have not been paid by the Federal Government with no reason given for the delay.

The development has left many of the N-Power beneficiaries livid with rumours making the rounds that the scheme would soon be scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

A check by Concise News revealed that some of the N-Power beneficiaries took to social media to lament the non-payment of the stipends for October.

They claimed that they are being treated badly by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Also, some of them are expecting they would be paid the stipends for October and November 2019 at a go.

See some of the tweets by N-Power beneficiaries about the delayed payment of the October and November stipends:

Good afternoon, N-Power Team. Please, should we be expecting double payment (October and November) this week or next week?? https://t.co/T8Etaptf9v — Musa Koli (@MusaKoli2) November 26, 2019

When your son notice that you are waiting for N-Power alert 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gerzcSF8HA — Cabròn (@Late_Comerrr) November 28, 2019

N-power beneficiaries have not been collect their stipend since October and we're already in November now.Fed. government should help us look into the issue of their payment.because all this people are useful in their various PPA most especially the beneficiaries in the schools. — ILOBU ADAM (@IlobuA) November 28, 2019

Pay us for God sake — Hisgrace (@Hisgrac85395444) November 28, 2019

What is happening with October and November stipend… Are you not still paying this week? Today is 27/11/19 — DKING (@DKING14905302) November 27, 2019

Wat about stipend — Babangida abubakar (@Babangi53215118) November 27, 2019