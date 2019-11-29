N-Power news stipend october
Rivers state has one of the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries, according to President Buhari’s aide (Photo Courtesy: N-Power/Twitter)

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still expecting payment of the October 2019 stipends from the Federal Government, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power stipends for October 2019 have not been paid by the Federal Government with no reason given for the delay.

The development has left many of the N-Power beneficiaries livid with rumours making the rounds that the scheme would soon be scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

A check by Concise News revealed that some of the N-Power beneficiaries took to social media to lament the non-payment of the stipends for October.

They claimed that they are being treated badly by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Also, some of them are expecting they would be paid the stipends for October and November 2019 at a go.

