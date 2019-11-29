President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is leading Nigeria to food sufficiency, admitting that he took over a skewed economy.

Concise News reports that Buhari said this on Thursday at the 18th National Productivity Day and conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award on 25 deserving Nigerians and seven organisations in Abuja.

He was represented by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

“The journey to food security and self-sufficiency is well underway. We have made outstanding progress in almost all segments of the agriculture value chain,” he noted.

“Consequently, tens of thousands of jobs in agriculture, logistics, manufacturing and real sector are being created.

“This administration inherited a skewed economy, where the oil sector contributed 90 per cent foreign exchange earnings over the years.

“Past periods of relatively high economic growth were driven by our reliance on oil sector revenues.”

This is as he lamented that “previous administrations abandoned the residual investment-driven non-oil sector, which constituted 40 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that provide millions of jobs for able-bodied Nigerians.

“We shall sustain these policies to ensure additional investments are channelled, thereby creating more jobs in the sector.”

Buhari added that his government has steadily put Nigeria on the path to economic prosperity, citing the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index.

“Our economic diversification programmes are yielding positive results,” he said. “Our ease of doing business policies and programmes are already impacting Micro, Small and Enterprises as well as manufacturing, mining and agriculture, among other key sectors.

“We are now ranked 131 on the World Bank’s 2020 Doing Business Index by moving up 15 places from the 2018 position of 146.

“The nation has also been recognised as one of the most improved economies in the world for running a business. Our country has steadily returned to the path of growth.”