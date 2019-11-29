Minister In Charge Of N-Power Speaks On FG's Priority

As the Muhammadu Buhari government keep on with the N-Power scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said the Home Grown School Feeding programme is one of the Federal Government’s top priorities, Concise News reports.

Hajiya Farouq said this in Abuja while reacting to some reports the ministry had refused to approve payments for vendors in Lagos, Imo, Kogi and Benue states.

“Since my appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I have severally reaffirmed my commitment to delivering on the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million people in Nigeria out of poverty in 10 years.

“I am therefore very much aware of the importance of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme,” she said.

A statement released by her assistant on media, Halima Oyelade, said delay with the payment of vendors in four states was informed by some internal processes and due diligence that needed to be carried out.

The minister reiterated that the school feeding programme, as well as other components of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) and indeed other interventions domiciled in the ministry, remained of utmost importance to her personally.

N-Power beneficiaries continue to groan

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have continued to lament the lengthy delay in settlement of their October stipend.

It is over 50 days that roughly 500, 000 volunteers nationwide received their last pay, thus they are thoroughly unhappy with the situation cum silence on the part of the handlers of the scheme.

See some reactions below:

What is happening to the NPower program? If there are payment issues due to liquidity problems, the government should come out publicly and tell those affected what’s being done to fix the glitch. https://t.co/QEgdIRX4HN — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) November 29, 2019

Dear @npower_ng hereto you’ve been communicating progresses, hitches and aspirations as touching the #Npowerng programme. However, kindly communicate what is causing the volunteers’ stipend for October and even the fast ending November? Thank you. — Emmanuel Oluwafemi (@eloozWORLD1) November 29, 2019