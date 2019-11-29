Arsenal interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg has promised to give his best to put smiles on the faces of the club’s fans.

Concise News had reported that the North London club sacked Unai Emery after the club’s worst run of results since 1992.

Following the sack of the Spaniard, Arsenal asked former winger and a member of the ‘invincibles’ Ljungberg to take charge as interim manager.

Emery, tasked with leading the club into a new era following Arsene Wenger’s departure in May 2018, leaves the Emirates 18 months on from his appointment.

In a statement on Friday on behalf of the Arsenal board and owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: “We announce today that the decision has been taken to part company with our head coach Unai Emery and his coaching team.

“Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success.

“The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required.

“We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward.

“The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete.”

The Spaniard came under increasing pressure following a wretched run of results that has seen the Gunners fail to win in five Premier League games.

However, reacting for the first time after his appointment on Twitter on Friday, Ljungberg assured Arsenal fans that he will give everything he has to put smiles on their faces again.

The interim manager also pleaded with them to support the team ahead of the upcoming busy fixtures.

He wrote: “However long I oversee @Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again. We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let’s get to work!”