This is the latest N-Power news update online today, Friday, November 29th, 2019 as beneficiaries expect the payment of October stipends soon.

N-Power Beneficiaries Still In Dark Over October, November Stipends

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still expecting payment of the October 2019 stipends from the Federal Government, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power stipends for October 2019 have not been paid by the Federal Government with no reason given for the delay.

The development has left many of the N-Power beneficiaries livid with rumours making the rounds that the scheme would soon be scrapped by President Muhammadu Buhari's government.

N-Power: What US-Based Nigerian Journo Said About October Stipends

A Nigerian journalist based in the US, Gimba Kakanda, has appealed to the Federal Government to pay N-Power beneficiaries their October stipends, Concise News reports.

While reacting to the non-payment of the October 2019 N-Power stipend, Gimba in a tweet on his handle called on the Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq, to look into the issue.

And that is it today on the latest N-Power news update online as beneficiaries await the payment of October 2019 stipends.