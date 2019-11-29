Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, November 29th 2019.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

INEC Expresses Readiness For Kogi West/Ajaokuta Re-run Elections

Prof. James Apam, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi state, says the commission is ready for Kogi West Senatorial and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency supplementary elections slated for Saturday.

Apam, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Lokoja at a Stakeholders’ meeting organised by INEC for the two Supplementary Elections said funding and logistics for the elections had been provided.

He said the election would be conducted in 20 Registration Areas consisting of 53 Polling Units with a total of 45,767 Registered Voters in the seven local government areas of Kogi West Senatorial Districts. Read more here.

Melaye Demands Cancellation Of Kogi West Senatorial Election

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Kogi West Senatorial Rerun Election, Senator Dino Melaye, has demanded the cancellation of the exercise.

Melaye demanded the cancellation when he visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) again on Tuesday to submit another petition.

It was learned that no INEC national commissioner was present to receive Senator Melaye’s petition, however, a senior officer in the office of the INEC chairman, Jafaru Leko received the petition. Read more here.

Kogi West Rerun: State Govt Declares Public Holiday On Friday

The Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology, has declared Friday, November 29, as a public holiday for all schools in the Western Senatorial district and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Saturday, November 30 for a supplementary poll for Kogi West inconclusive rerun senatorial election, and a rerun of House of Representative poll of Ajaokuta federal constituency.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Eric Aina, in Lokoja, all public and private schools in the affected areas were directed to proceed on holiday on Friday, November 29. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.